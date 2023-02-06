VIDEO: Macomb County deputies comfort stressed out man with hug, conversation

When a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy was called to check on a driver who appeared to be passed out in a car recently, he discovered an upset man who was crying.

The man told Deputy Jake Thorne that he needed to pull over on his way to work because he was down, stressed, and needed a break. He told Thorne he didn't want to hurt himself; he was just overwhelmed.

Thorne asked the man what he could do for him, and the man said he needed a hug, so Thorne did just that.

Like most traffic stops, another deputy arrived. Thorne and Deputy Fred Parisek spent time talking with the man.

After about 20 minutes, Thorne provided the man with resources, including his own phone number, and a final hug.

If you need help in the county, you can contact the Macomb County Crisis Center 24/7 at 855-996-2264.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.