VIDEO: Man in stolen car leads Michigan State Police on chase in Detroit

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he led Michigan State Police on a chase before bailing on foot in Detroit.

Officials said troopers were at a gas station on Greenfield near Schoolcraft when they saw a man standing near a Ford Explore and acting suspiciously.

The troopers checked the Explorer’s registration plate and learned it was a stolen vehicle out of Detroit. The person got into the driver seat of the Explorer and fled before troopers could attempt to make contact with him.

Troopers pursued the vehicle until Trooper 2 arrived. Right after the troopers terminated the pursuit, the driver and several passengers abandoned the car and ran, police said.

"Unfortunately for the criminal, Trooper 2 already had them and continued following the driver. Troopers ran after the driver and tackled him to the ground," MSP said.

The driver continued to resist arrest and was handcuffed after a brief struggle, police said. The other occupants were not located.