VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

article

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.

Detroit Police are searching for this man,w ho they said tried to set a market on fire on the city's east side.

After pouring the gasoline and dropping the burning cardboard on the building, he ran from the scene.

According to police, his attempt to set the building on fire failed.

The suspect is described as a man, 55-60 years old, approximately 6’-0’", med build, wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-628-2900 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.