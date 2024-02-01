Video of Outer Drive murder suspect released in bid for help from the public

The Detroit police are seeking help from the public in identifying a murder suspect from Sunday, Jan. 28 with release of a new video.

Two suspects approached a man inside his vehicle at 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Outer Drive, a couple blocks east of Van Dyke, when one pointed a gun at the victim at the victim, he tried to drive away.

He was shot and crashed into a parked vehicle, dying from his injuries.

The suspect (seen in the attached video) is described as a male last seen wearing a black Canada Goose coat with brown fur, a black sweater and black and red Jordan 11 sneakers.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.TV.

Video screenshot taken from DetroitRewards.TV



