Video: Police chase of kidnapping suspect ends with crash, arrest in Inkster

A police pursuit that started in Warren ended nearly at Ruben Teel's doorstep in Inkster, involving a possible kidnapping suspect.

Teel was relaxing in his house when he heard the sound of police sirens coming closer and closer to his home on Western Street.

"I came to the door the next thing I seen police, 'Oh wow,'" he said.

Security video shows a silver SUV being pursued by police, knocking down trash cans as it slowed to rest in the front yard of Teel's next door neighbor.

Video shows the driver getting out and running, leading the police on a foot chase as two female passengers get out of the front and rear doors upset and crying.

"Something came out over the radio saying Westland was in pursuit of a vehicle that may have been involved in a kidnapping," said Chief Tamika Jones, Inkster police.

Inkster police joined in to assist officers once the pursuit crossed into its city.

"The vehicle crashed during the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle got out and ran on foot," Jones said.

As police chase the suspect. One of the women raised her arms up to show no weapons as she comforted the other female in the vehicle.

Police immediately get the two women to safety.

Westland Police sent Fox 2 statement which reads in part:

"The Westland Police Department was assisting the Warren Police Department in locating a subject wanted out of their jurisdiction for a felony offense.

The vehicle pursuit ended in the City of Inkster where the suspect left his vehicle and fled on foot, but Westland officers were able to catch the suspect and place him under arrest."



FOX 2 contacted Warren police and they say the investigation is in the early stages and details will be released "at a later time."