Video: Police officer pulls man from burning car after I-94 crash

Intense moments along I-94 Sunday in video showing a Harper Woods police officer saving a man's life from a fiery crash.

Officer Luke Pauley pulled the driver from a burning car to safety. The 23-year-old victim was in a rollover crash and was trapped inside, before the vehicle burst into flames.



The driver was conscious and taken to a hospital. No first responders were hurt.

Pauley was assisted by Officer Daniel McCaw and requested an ambulance. Michigan State Police is handling the crash investigation.

