VIDEO: Porsche flies through air as drunk driver loses control in Ann Arbor

Security cameras at an Ann Arbor gas station caught a drunk driving crash that left a trail of damage early Saturday.

A 19-year-old woman was speeding in a Porsche AG Taycan on Plymouth near Broadway around 4 a.m. when she lost control and veered into the parking lot of a Shell gas station.

The car went airborne and rolled several times before landing in the parking lot of a nearby strip mall. During the crash, a tire flew off the Porsche and smashed through the windshield of a vehicle in the gas station parking lot.

A 20-year-old male passenger suffered critical injuries and needed to be extricated from the car. The driver and another passenger, a 19-year-old woman, both suffered minor injuries.