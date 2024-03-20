Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Porsche flies through air as drunk driver loses control in Ann Arbor

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  March 20, 2024 1:52pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Drunk driver flips Porsche in Ann Arbor

Security cameras at an Ann Arbor gas station caught a drunk driver going airborne and flipping after losing control over the weekend.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Security cameras at an Ann Arbor gas station caught a drunk driving crash that left a trail of damage early Saturday.

A 19-year-old woman was speeding in a Porsche AG Taycan on Plymouth near Broadway around 4 a.m. when she lost control and veered into the parking lot of a Shell gas station. 

The car went airborne and rolled several times before landing in the parking lot of a nearby strip mall. During the crash, a tire flew off the Porsche and smashed through the windshield of a vehicle in the gas station parking lot.

A 20-year-old male passenger suffered critical injuries and needed to be extricated from the car. The driver and another passenger, a 19-year-old woman, both suffered minor injuries. 