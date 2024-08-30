Video: Reckless drivers take over middle of Telegraph on median in Detroit

A FOX 2 viewer sent videos showing reckless stunt driving on Telegraph in front of Detroit Diesel.

They say that employees at Detroit Diesel say it has been happening for weeks and are worried about their safety, and that of innocent bystanders.

Video shows vehicles driving on the grassy median one night, doing donuts and drifting near the Plymouth intersection on Detroit's west side near the Redford Township border.

Detroit police say the know about it - and told FOX 2 they are investigating it.

"And (on video) they’re hanging out the window that’s bad," said Shay who got to look at the video.

"Every Saturday they do this?" asked Mo who also got to watch it.

Charlie Langton: "Yeah, and the cops are called but they get away."

Mo: "All them cars? They all get away?"

Langton: "Yeah."

There are no reports that there have been any injuries, yet. Nevertheless, Detroit police emphasize this is still a crime.

Detroit police remind those drivers that drag racing, burnouts and donuts are all dangerous and illegal - and it’s just a matter of time before you’ll be caught.



