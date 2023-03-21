Detroit man in custody after beating puppy, dumping animal in trash for breaking his sunglasses

article

A Detroit man is in custody for allegedly filming him beating a puppy for damaging his sunglasses.

Videos that are circulating on social media show the man hitting and throwing the small pitbull puppy while screaming about his broken sunglasses. The man repeatedly holds up the sunglasses and blames the dog, who is crying in the video.

FOX 2 has obtained the videos, but they are too graphic to share.

A screengrab of the broken sunglasses from the video

After the beating, the puppy was allegedly dumped in a trashcan. The dog survived the abuse.

Detroit police said Tuesday that they had arrested the suspect. Investigation is ongoing.

