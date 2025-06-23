Video shows Warren police officer driving 115+ before crash that killed 2 men

The Brief Video released by attorneys shows a Warren police officer driving 116 mph before crashing into an SUV, killing two men. Cedric Hayden Jr. and DeJuan Pettis were traveling in a Dodge Durango when Officer James Burke crashed into them on Schoenherr last year. Police said the officers were not involved in a chase, despite rumors that they were chasing someone when they hit the victims.



Newly released video shows that a Warren police officer was driving 116 mph when he crashed into an SUV, killing two men.

On Monday, Fieger Law released three videos that captured the moments leading up to the Sept. 30, 2024, crash that killed 34-year-old Cedric Hayden Jr. and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis.

The backstory:

Hayden was driving a Dodge Durango with Pettis as a passenger around 5 a.m. the morning of the crash. As he turned left onto Prospect from Schoenherr, Hayden's vehicle was struck by a Warren patrol vehicle that was traveling on Schoenherr.

Police dashcam video showed that the officer who was driving, James Burke, was traveling 116 mph before the crash. That area of Schoenherr is a 40 mph zone. Security video showed that the patrol vehicle's emergency lights were not activated at the time.

After rumors began spreading that the crash was the result of a chase, Warren police said the officers involved, Burke and his unnamed passenger, were not chasing anyone.

The videos were released as part of a lawsuit filed by Fieger Law on behalf of the families. Attorney James Harrington said his law firm has more evidence in addition to the video, but the lawyers were only permitted to publicly release the videos, per a judge's order.

"It's very, very difficult to watch because we know that from Officer Burke's reckless disregard and illegal way that he was driving killed these men," Harrington said during a press conference Monday.

What's next:

After the crash, Burke was charged with two counts of manslaughter. He is due in court Monday afternoon for a preliminary exam.