'Like a missile': Investigation ongoing after 2 killed in violent crash with Warren police

A violent crash Monday left two men dead after they were hit by a Warren police vehicle while turning.

"He called me about 4:26, said he loved me. Two seconds later, my son was gone," Cedric Hayden Sr. said.

His son, Cedric Hayden Jr., 34, was driving with his best friend, 33-year-old Dejuan Pettis, in a Dodge Durango early Monday. As they turned left onto Prospect Avenue from Schoenherr Road, they were hit by a Warren police vehicle occupied by two officers. The officers were injured, while Hayden Jr. and Pettis were killed.

Security cameras captured the crash.

"My son turning, like a missile hit him," Hayden Sr. said, describing the video. "It was all black, no lights on, and went straight through. He didn't stand a chance."

Police have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but they did say the officers were not involved in a chase at the time. Police also said that the men were not suspects.

Hayden Sr. estimates that the officers had to be driving 100+ mph when they hit his son.

"Why was they going so fast? Why no lights? This is a 35 mile per hour street," said Teresa Ford, Hayden Jr.'s mother.

The speed limit is 40 mph on Schoenherr in the area where the crash happened.

The case has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. An investigation could take up to two weeks.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Pettis's family. Find it here.