Warren police officer charged with manslaughter after fatal crash that killed two

article

The Brief Prosecutors charged a Warren police officer with two counts of manslaughter following a deadly crash in September James Burke, 28, was arraigned Friday on four counts, almost two months after the crash that killed 34-year-old Cedric Hayden Jr., and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis An attorney representing family suing the Warren Police Department claims the officers did not have sirens activated when they crashed



A Warren police officer was arraigned on four counts, including two counts of manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash in September that left two men dead.

The Macomb County Prosecutor also charged 28-year-old James Burke with one count of moving violation causing serious impairment of body function and willful neglect of duty on Friday.

The sheriff's office announced the arraignment on Facebook.

The violent crash happened early in the morning on Sept. 30 when both Burke and another Warren police officer were traveling at a high rate of speed on Schoenherr Road at Prosepct Avenue.

Warren police struck a white Dodge Durango, killing 34-year-old Cedric Hayden Jr., and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis. Both Burke and the 34-year-old officer suffered injuries.

The days after the tragic crash, the family of the victims blamed Warren police for their deaths. Attorneys representing the victims said they obtained video of the crash that confirmed that the Warren Police SUV was traveling "at an illegal and dangerously high rate of speed".

They also said that the Warren police cruiser did not have its lights activated.

Related article

A $100 million lawsuit against the Warren Police Department has since been filed.

"Our thoughts remain with those whose lives were impacted by this tragic crash," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in the post. "We hope the conclusion of this investigation begins to bring a sense of closure and healing as they continue to navigate this difficult time."

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and witnesses of the wreckage claim the police were speeding at 80-90 mph. Video of the aftermath showed the police cruiser with extensive front end damage while the Durango - which was struck from the side - was overturned.

Hayden and Pettis were longtime friends, family have told FOX 2.

Warren police told FOX 2 at the time the officers were not part of a vehicle pursuit. There has been no official statement on why the officers were driving fast.

Following the crash, the sheriff's office carried out the investigation before presenting a warrant request to the prosecutor's office. Charges were issued this past Thursday.

On Nov. 22, Burke was arraigned virtually in the 37th District Court. He was given a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

"While police officers often face challenging and fast-moving situations, the decision to drive at high speeds without lights or sirens undermines the safeguards meant to protect everyone on the road," prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims' families, and we remain committed to pursuing justice in this matter."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 5 and a preliminary exam will take place on Dec. 12.