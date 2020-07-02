Video shows woman pulling gun on mom and daughter in Lake Orion after argument

A fiery exchange between a white woman and a black mom and daughter at a Lake Orion restaurant parking lot ended with a gun being pulled and pointed at the mom and daughter.

In the video posted to Twitter Wednesday night, the armed woman is pointing a pistol at the mom and yelling "back the f*ck up!" The mom holding the camera can be heard saying to "get the license plate" and asking for the cops to be called.

The heated exchange appears to stem from when the white woman bumped into the mom's daughter as they were entering the restaurant. After the mom asked the woman to apologize, the disagreement brewed into a shouting match before a firearm was drawn.

The video shows explicit language being shouted at both parties as the white woman shuffles to the side of her car before backing up behind it. As she's backing up, she tells the people "don't you f*cking jump behind my car." The woman holding the camera continues shouting at the person filming before getting back in the passenger seat of the car and leaves.

In a separate longer video first shared by the Detroit News before getting uploaded to YouTube, it shows the original disagreement that started at the entrance to the restaurant.

"This ignorant woman bumped into a 15-year-old and you're on camera and you're feeling threatened," said the person holding the second camera.

The woman responds "you're blocking me from getting into my car."

At this point, a man wearing a purple shirt who was sitting in the driver's seat of the car walks toward the scene, opens the passenger door and the woman gets in. After getting into her car, both parties continue to argue, with accusations of racism being verbalized.

"You're very racist and ignorant," shouts the person filming.

"This is not that type of world. White people aren't racist. No one's racist. I care about you, I care about you and I'm sorry if you had an incident that has made someone made you feel like that," said the woman from the car. "No one is racist."

A slight lull in the shouting commences as the car reverses. As one of the women walks behind the vehicle, it starts backing up, prompting her to shout "You going to f*ckning hit me?" and slaps the vehicle multiple times.

The vehicle stops and that's when the woman exits, seen readying her firearm.

"Get the f*ck away from me!" shouts the white woman as she exits the vehicle. At this point, the original video shared on Twitter starts.

The person who posted the original video said it was her nieces and her mom who were involved at the scene. She later commented saying the police had been called and arrested her, later taking away her gun.

FOX 2 has reached out to the original poster but did not immediately hear back by publishing time.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released a statement: We have received many inquiries regarding the incident which occurred at Chipotle in Orion Township last night. Sheriff Bouchard will hold a press conference later today addressing this event.