Video: State police helicopter tracks down suspect who fled traffic stop in Detroit

The Brief Video released by state police shows a suspect flee a traffic stop by DPD. Footage from MSP's Trooper 2 tracks the car in Detroit leading to the suspect's arrest.



A speeding driver caught going over 100 miles per hour on the Southfield freeway incorrectly thought he could flee from a traffic stop Friday night.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police's Trooper 2 first spotted the speeding driver in a Chrysler 300 sedan and advised Detroit police to the location.

After Detroit police pulled over the driver, he fled from the traffic stop and could be seen allegedly throwing a gun from the vehicle near Northwestern and Lawton after driving off.

The driver was followed by Trooper 2 and pulled into a parking lot of an apartment on Trumbull. Once the driver left the vehicle, he surrendered to DPD.

The firearm that was thrown from the vehicle was also recovered.

"This is another example of a driver turning a reckless driving complaint into a felony," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, MSP. "It is also an example of law enforcement agencies working together to build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure."

The Source: Information for this story came from Michigan State Police.

Screenshot taken from video by MSP 2nd District on X.



