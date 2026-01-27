Video: Taxidermied 6-foot black bear stolen from west Michigan porch

article

The Brief State police on the state's west side are looking for a stolen black bear. The taxidermied bear stands 6 feet tall and was on the porch of a home in Ganges Township. Video was released by Michigan State Police Wayland in the Fifth District.



There's an unusual be on the lookout alert in west Michigan - for a stolen bear.

The backstory:

A 6-foot taxidermied black bear has gone missing from a resident's front porch in southwest Michigan.

Thanks to video evidence, the bear had help walking off (so to speak) - with footage of a thief dragging the unusual item off the porch, released by state police.

Michigan State Police Wayland in the Fifth District, says the bear was stolen outside a home on Lakeshore Drive in Gages Township, Allegan County.

The bear is described as wearing a ring, necklace, fake sheriff badge and holster with toy gun.

The suspect is described as male or female, thin to medium build, wearing glasses and black attire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Wayland at 269-792-2213.