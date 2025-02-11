Video: Trenton police rescue dog from icy water at Elizabeth Park

The Brief Trenton police released bodycam video of a dog rescue at Elizabeth Park. The dog fell through ice in the canal Monday, spurring a quick response after a 911 call.



Newly released video shows Trenton police perform a dog rescue from freezing water after it fell through the ice at Elizabeth Park.

The backstory:

Emergency services received a 911 call about the dog, which was spotted in the canal at the park at 5:20 p.m. Monday. Trenton police say that Corporal Bond and Officer Bedsun responded and devised the rescue plan.

Body camera video showed the dog in the water struggling to stay afloat in the water, when the responders whistled and got its attention.

Bedsun climbed into the water and broke through sections of the ice to access the dog.

"After a tense and physically demanding operation, the dog was safely brought to shore and reunited with its owner," Trenton police said in a release.

Both officers earned praise for their fast response in saving the pup.

"Their quick thinking, teamwork and willingness to put themselves in harm's way embody the very essence of public service," said Deputy Chief Jeff Neese

Thanks to their bravery, a life was saved today."

Police wish to remind everyone to be cautious around frozen bodies of water, especially during fluctuating winter temperatures.

If you see a person or animal in distress, call 911 and avoid putting yourself at risk by attempting a rescue.

The Source: Information and video for this story came from the Trenton Police Department.







