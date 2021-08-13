Vigil held for 19-year-old shot and killed at Detroit gas station on Grand River

This week, we told you about a 19-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight at a gas station in Detroit.

On Friday night, a plea for peace. Family and friends of Isiah Miller held a candlelight vigil to remember his life.

Miller was gunned down Tuesday afternoon at the Marathon station on Grand River near Shiawassee.



Witnesses say he was pumping gas when two or three cars approached him. Words were exchanged and someone from one of the vehicles jumped out and fired several shots.



Miller was killed and a 17-year-old girl was wounded.

"This is the second brother I have lost due to gun violence," said Cecelia Miller. "I lost my oldest brother last year to gun violence.

"Just put the guns down, it is not worth it. We are dying too young. Put them down, we are hurting our babies. We are hurting families. It should not go that far. Put them down, save a life."



Miller's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral. To donate CLICK HERE.