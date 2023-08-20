Vigil held for 7-year-old killed in car crash on Van Dyke in Detroit

A Metro Detroit family held a vigil to remember their little girl who was killed in a crash on the east side of Detroit.



The 7-year-old was killed when the car she was riding in -hit another car, resulting in her death.

"My daughter, she loved to dance, she loved to sing and she just loved people," said Stacy Griffey, her mother.

"She was a beautiful girl, really respectful, at 7 years old - what more could you ask for," said Emmanuel Foster, her grandfather.

Neveah Griffey was killed when the car she was riding in collided with another car.

"She's just gone, she ain’t coming back that’s all I can say," said Foster.

It happened at Van Dyke and Davison on Detroit’s east side. It was Friday, August 11th.

"They were supposed to be going to the park at 4 o'clock, she picked her up - 5 o'clock I called 'We are on our way to the park,'" said Sandra Wade, her grandmother. "Next call I got was at 7, 'You need you to get to the hospital, Nevaeh’s not breathing.'"

Grandmother Sandra and mom Stacy say Neveah and her younger brother were in the back seat of a car being driven by an adult female cousin.

They say she had been drinking and was drag racing when the crash happened.

There was another adult in the car. Everyone survived — except Nevaeh.

"I didn’t think in a million years that I would pray that my daughter would be gone before I would," Stacy said. "I just wish that I could just spend some more time with her on this earth, that was still here, watch her grow up, and become someone and maybe even have kids of her own - that’s how I just feel."

Neveah Griffey



