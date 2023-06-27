Vigil held for Detroit activist Malik Shabazz on life support after heart attack

An activist known for fighting for change in Detroit is now fighting for his life. Malik Shabazz is on life support, after suffering multiple heart attacks.

On Tuesday family, friends, and supporters gathered for a prayer vigil outside Henry Ford Hospital.

Among the many leading the prayers were Pastor Maurice Hardwick and Rev. W.J. Rideout- just one of many community pillars in attendance, showing their support - and the influence Shabazz has made.

"I've seen him be a real advocate for supporting the city," said Wayne County Executive Warren Adams.

"Listen, he’s one of our community ambassadors," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

"I was this big and he was this big in the second grade," said Gabriel Kenyetta, a longtime friend, showing Shabazz's literal height. "He was always a giant."

Shabazz remains on life support after his heart attack Monday morning.

"The minister is in critical condition, this is not a false alarm," said Kenyetta. "But God has the final say."

So many turned out for a prayer vigil for the relentless community activist.

"In the 25 years that I have known Minister Malik Shabazz, I have never met a stronger man," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

"Malik would go out in 10 feet of snow, Malik would go out in the rain, Malik would go out when his feet were hurting. He would go out, no matter what," said longtime friend Barry Ross.

Jaylin Harris, a mentee of Shabazz, was also there.

"He was a father, a friend. Always there to help whenever I needed him," said Harris. "He was always there to try to catch the killers, the rapists. He stayed on the street 24/7, day and night I don’t know if he slept."

And many of the crowds will be out to pray, until Malik Shabazz walks out of the hospital.

"I’m asking all of you community groups to come together and reduce this crime in the neighborhood," said Shabazz's wife, Wanda Akilah Raymond. "Not one group is going to do it, it’s going to take everybody. And this is what Minister Malik Shabazz would want, in addition to your prayers."

Pastor Maurice Hardwick leads the prayer vigil outside Detroit Henry Ford Hospital. Inset: Malik Shabazz



