Vigil held to honor Lake Orion teenager killed in snowmobile accident

Family and friends gathered Sunday evening at the home of Alexandria Lambert to give support and comfort to a family and community that is devastated.

Alexandria Lambert, 13, was killed Tuesday in a snowmobile accident in Oakland County.

Alexandria was an enspiring baker, member of the band, a football player and track athlete. She was an 8th grade student at Oakview Middle School.

She will be laid to rest Thursday, November 21.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash and all riders were wearing helmets, the sheriff said.

Officials say the crash is under investigation.