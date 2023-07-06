Vigil honoring Wynter Smith to take place in Detroit Thursday

A vigil honoring 2-year-old Wynter Smith whose body was found in a Detroit alley will take place Thursday night.

The Lansing toddler who was taken from her home after a 26-year-old man assaulted her mother before allegedly kidnapping her was the subject of a frantic search around Michigan this week. She was found in the early evening Wednesday.

Groups Thousand Strong and Live in Peace, which was founded by Pastor Maurice Hardwick are expected to honor Smith near the site she was found on Erwin Street on Detroit's east side. It's scheduled for 7 p.m.

Smith's body was discovered in an alley in the area of Knodell and Erwin streets, east of Van Dyke and north of Harper. The FBI confirmed the location, with the agent in charge saying she was found at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Police haven't released any details about the investigation, only confirming it had transitioned from a missing person search to a homicide case.

Wynter Smith's body Recovered: What we know about case of Lansing 2-year-old

Rashad Trice, 26, was arraigned on several charges including assault with intent to murder, home invasion, and criminal sexual conduct.