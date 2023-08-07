Vigil planned, suspect charged in Saline murder after ex-boyfriend ambushed woman

The assisted living facility in Saline whose employee Amber Thomas died last week plans to host a vigil honoring her after she was gunned down by an ex-boyfriend. Police said the 58-year-old shooter ambushed her during a smoke break.

Heritage Property Management said Thomas "always put the residents first and many of her co-workers looked to her as a mentor."

"We are deeply saddened by the event that occurred yesterday, resulting in injuries and ultimately the loss of a valued staff member of Linden Square," it said in a statement.

Barry Garza of Lenawee County, was arrested following a brief police chase last week. He was charged Saturday morning with open murder, and assault with intent to murder and was given no bond.

Garza originally targeted Thomas after she had a Personal Protection Order approved against him on July 28, court records show. He shot her multiple times, fatally wounding her on Aug. 3.

According to Saline police, Garza was waiting for Thomas in the parking lot of a UAW hall across the street from the Linden Square Assisted Living Center. Around 11:35 a.m., 911 calls came in for an active shooter in the 600 block of Woodland Drive.

When they arrived, police found two people with gunshot injuries. In addition to Thomas, a male acquaintance with her was also injured. The shooter fled in a sedan before crashing during a police chase. He was tased before being arrested a short time later.

Garza was also charged with felony firearm. He was given no bond.

The vigil honoring Thomas will be at Linden Square Monday at 2 p.m.