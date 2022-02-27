Vigils held for family of three shot to death in their home a week ago in Detroit

Community members held two vigils today for the victims of a triple murder in Detroit last week.

The family was found shot inside their home on Evergreen Rd. and Fenkell St. on Feb. 20.

The victims were Lashon Marshall, her boyfriend Aaron Benson, and her 5-year-old little boy Caleb Harris. Caleb would have turned 6-years-old today.

Attendees sang happy birthday to Caleb and brought balloons and cupcakes.

"He was full of energy. He was full of life. A happy little boy."

Vigil members calling for change in the community.

"We have to come together as a people and say enough is enough, and I believe we'll see a difference in our community."

"Everybody lock your hands and say today I stand to be the village in my house and my neighborhood," said Pastor Mo, a community activist.

Police arrested a 16-year-old prime suspect less than 48 hours after the family was discovered shot to death in their home.

"I want to let the entire police department know that I am so thankful, so thankful for what they have done," said Shalesa Floyd, Caleb's grandmother.

A celebration of life was held for Lashon and Caleb today.

"She was powerful, she was powerful. She was an expert on poverty, and she wanted to tell her story," said Delores Lyons. "She came out of foster care, and she wanted to help other people who came up in her situation."

"It's a tragedy, but we praise you, Lord."

Her friends and family remember her great sense of humor.

"It was her being a comedian that was the best part of Lashon. She always had jokes no matter where she was she was going to bust a joke," said Chanel Marshall-Sewell, Lashon's sister.

Both vigils were held at the same location, but they were organized by separate groups.