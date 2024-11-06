'Vile human': Sex offender accused of assaulting victim at Shelby Township Walmart

article

A man with a history of sex crimes is accused of sexually assaulting a victim at a Shelby Township Walmart.

Police were called to the store at 51450 Shelby Pkwy. on Oct. 23 after a man, later identified as 56-year-old Kirk Rogers, sexually assaulted a female as she shopped.

Though Rogers had left the store before officers arrived, license plate readers were used to identify him. During their investigation, police learned that Rogers had been arrested numerous times for criminal sexual conduct, and he is on the sex offender registry after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2011.

"I want to thank the quick work of our officers and the Detective Bureau on locating this disgusting individual. I am pleased that Shelby Township Police was able to get this vile human off the streets before he could offend again," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said. "This is a person that has been investigated and arrested multiple times for assaulting young women and must be prevented from doing so again so the residents of Shelby Township can feel safe and protected from this type of monster."

Rogers was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual assault, and given a $500 bond by Magistrate James VerPloeg.