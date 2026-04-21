Village of Holly declares local state of emergency to combat severe flooding

The Brief The Village of Holly has declared a local state of emergency to combat flooding impacts across the community. The city said the rain had overwhelmed their wastewater system, peaking at 5 million gallons per day. Meanwhile, flooding has impacted homeowners, especially in a modular community of 230 homes.



A local state of emergency was declared in Holly over severe flooding in the area from multiple storms throughout April.

Big picture view:

Throughout the month, multiple heavy rain systems hit Michigan, leading to severe flooding across several parts of the state, including Holly.

On Tuesday, the Village of Holly announced on social media that they have declared a local state of emergency as the threshold had been reached based on damage, system strain and ongoing impacts on the community.

The city said the rain had overwhelmed their wastewater system, peaking at 5 million gallons per day. This, according to the Village of Holly, has caused the failure of a primary pump and disruption of control systems.

By the numbers:

Crews have been working to repair the damages with costs exceeding $20,000 and climbing.

Meanwhile, flooding has impacted homeowners, especially in a modular community of 230 homes.

The city says the Oakland County Emergency Management is supporting the ongoing response and recovery efforts. The state of emergency now allows Holly officials to access additional resources to recover quickly and effectively. Officials say the purpose is to seek cost recovery for the Villages Wastewater Treatment Plant.

What you can do:

The city says questions regarding the state of emergency can be sent to the Village of Holly at 248-634-9571 or to the Oakland County Emergency Management at 248-858-5300 or oakeoc@oakgov.com.