Vintage Fest, Detroit City FC's home opener, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Run for pancakes, watch Detroit soccer, or take a step back in time this weekend.

Here's what's going on this weekend:

Lumberjack Pancake Run

Saturday, March 25 from 9-10:30 a.m.

DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit

Run the .5K or 5K and get pancakes at the end. Race participants also receive entry into the Adventure Center and a medal.

Tickets are $22. Get them here.

Warren Spring Carnival

Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Warren Community Center

This free event includes visits with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, face painting, inflatables, and more family-friendly activities to celebrate the first weekend of spring.

Learn more.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Shop items from more than 70 vintage vendors and play games in the arcade at this throwback event.

Find everything from toys, video games, home goods, memorabilia, and more.

Tickets are $8-25. Children younger than 12 are free.

Buy tickets.

Detroit City FC home opener

Saturday, March 25 at 5 p.m.

Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck

The Detroit City Football Club men's team takes the field at home for the first time this season Saturday.

Catch the game against Indy Eleven at 4 p.m.

Buy tickets.

Brewsology Beer Fest

Saturday, March 25 from 7-11 p.m.

Michigan Science Center in Detroit

Visit the museum after hours while sampling beers from dozens of breweries.

General admission tickets are $50 and include entry at 8 p.m. VIP $65 tickets include early entry and specialty beers during that time.

Buy tickets

Marche du Nain Rouge

Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m.

Midtown in Detroit

Every year around the Spring Equinox, thousands gather in Midtown Detroit to chase away the mythological Nain Rouge.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at Canfield and Second.

Learn more.