Viral bird photo booth enthusiast turns pictures into PPE masks for Feeding America

FOX 2 first introduced you to Lisa last spring - a bird enthusiast originally from Germany who lives in Macomb County - whose photography was becoming a viral sensation.

Her bird photo booth a huge hit - capturing all sorts of visitors to her backyard. Fast forward a year - and she now has her own website - ostdrossel.com - she's on every social media platform imaginable.

"I'm just trying to provide people with joy through birds," she said.

And she's doing it in the middle of a global pandemic with so many people still in lockdown, she's found that many more people have discovered what she realized long ago - the joys - of birding.

"It looks like many people have discovered how fun bird watching is," she said. "All of a sudden it's like the veil has come off because they're not so busy right now - and they just see the beauty all around them, so that's pretty cool."

She's trying to help educate people with bird identification and information about healthy habitats. But as she watched the birds free to fly amid a world worried and frightened - she wanted to do something more.

"I wanted to help because I felt so helpless like probably lots of people feel helpless during these times because - what can you do," she said.

What she did was turn "Count Grackula and the "King of the Yard" and the darling chickadees - and a bunch of other photos into decorative facemasks - sure to bring a smile to anyone who sees them.

And she's donating all of the proceeds directly to Feeding America. So far she has raised close to $500.

"It's more about like, how I can help with this," she said. "I can look stylish - I can individualize my protection and but I can also help with this, so I think that is very appealing to people. I'm overwhelmed with the success so far."

The masks are only about $12 and can be ordered through her website. They should be available by the end of the month.

"I'm not a big organization - I'm just a bird feeder," Lisa said. "So this is pretty impressive and wonderful to be able to help like that."\

Just a bird feeder and photographer - who is now helping to feed people - one dove, one bluebird - one face mask at a time.

"It's inspiring and heartwarming to see that people want to help," she said.

For more information, go to ostdrossel.com