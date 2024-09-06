article

Michigan could be in for a "significant outbreak" of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in the state's deer population after more than a hundred probable cases were reported to the Department of Natural Resources this year.

While not necessarily unusual, Chad Stewart who monitors deer populations for the DNR said there could be pockets of the disease spreading this year.

A viral and sometimes fatal disease, EHD is most often found in deer, mule deer, and elk. First discovered in 2006, deaths relating to the disease happen in isolated areas and can sometimes include thousands of deer.

The largest was in 2012 when more than 14,000 deer died in more than 30 counties.

Now in 2024, another surge of infections could be here with the state confirming EHD in a white-tailed deer in St. Joseph County. There are now several other counties awaiting results for their own possible cases.

Most of the potential cases were reported in counties in southwest Michigan.

While there is no known treatment to control EHD, some deer that contract the illness may not die and even develop immunity to the virus, Stewart said.

It spreads via a biting fly called a midge. Because of the warmer conditions this year, it's been easier for insects like them to spread, making an outbreak of EHD more likely.

According to the DNR, outbreaks of EHD are characterized in several ways:

Sick and dead deer are found in or around bodies of water

Illness in deer can come on suddenly and severely but also can linger for weeks or months in a low-grade state

In severe forms of the disease, deer lose their appetite and their fear of humans, grow progressively weaker, salivate excessively and finally become unconscious

Due to a high fever and dehydration, infected deer often seek water to lower their body temperature and to rehydrate

However, EHD cannot be transmitted from one deer to another and there is no evidence that humans or household pets can contract the illness.

With expectations that EHD numbers will rise, the DNR is asking the public to report any possible deaths using their Eyes in the Field webpage.