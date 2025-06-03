Visit Michigan state parks, fish, and ride ORVs for free this weekend
(FOX 2) - Get outside this weekend and enjoy all the state has to offer during Michigan's Three Free Weekend.
VIEW: Safe fish consumption guidelines
On both June 7 and 8, both Michigan residents and visitors can fish, ride off-road vehicles without an ORV license or trail permit, and visit state parks without a recreation passport.
All other rules and regulations for fishing and ORVs apply. Find ORV info here and fishing info here.
Want to take your dog to the beach? Find a list of pet-friendly state park beaches here!
Weekend weather forecast
Currently, the forecast shows highs in the mid-70s on Saturday.
On Sunday, the high is expected to hover around 80.