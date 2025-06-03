Visit Michigan state parks, fish, and ride ORVs for free this weekend

article

Get outside this weekend and enjoy all the state has to offer during Michigan's Three Free Weekend.

On both June 7 and 8, both Michigan residents and visitors can fish, ride off-road vehicles without an ORV license or trail permit, and visit state parks without a recreation passport.

All other rules and regulations for fishing and ORVs apply. Find ORV info here and fishing info here.

Want to take your dog to the beach? Find a list of pet-friendly state park beaches here!

Weekend weather forecast

Currently, the forecast shows highs in the mid-70s on Saturday.

On Sunday, the high is expected to hover around 80.