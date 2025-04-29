Vista Maria leaders address criticism after recent runaways from Dearborn Heights campus

In recent weeks Vista Maria has made headlines after two youths placed in their care ran away from the center without legal permission.

Officials at the care facility for abused and at-risk youths say that despite some challenges, they are transforming lives.

Big picture view:

"Our mission supports the protection and the safety of all our youth and our staff," said Meredith Reese, CFO.

It’s a mission she says she is committed to upholding as the new chief operating officer at Vista Maria where girls, 11-17 are placed to receive intensive mental health trauma treatment because of a history of abuse and neglect.

"We provide group therapy, family therapy, we have education and school on our campus," Reese said.

Two teen girls left without legal permission recently.

"Oftentimes, trauma even with day-to-day therapy can be very difficult and hard," she said.

Dearborn Heights police recently announced that the center is the subject of ongoing investigations.

"It is definitely not controlled like it should be," Police Chief Ahmed Haidar said recently. "We do have some ongoing investigations there. There's several other juveniles that we have investigations that are going there that involve staff members involved with other, other juvenile females that are at that location."

Related: Missing 13-year-old Tamaia Jones ran away from Vista Maria, police say

Reese said another challenge is when the state launches an investigation based on allegations from the girls. In the last two years the state has investigated a number of complaints - like staff members retaliating after being hit by residents while breaking up fights.

"With any allegations it’s taken seriously, so we must report it immediately," said Reese. "And of course, our partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services to make sure we are cooperating with that particular investigation."

Reese also said the prior CEO’s departure was to handle a family matter and was not a forced resignation.

Vista Maria faculty members are planning for their future.

"We will continue to serve those in our care and many more," Reese said.

Staff members believe once people are on campus they can see the good taking place through programming, classes, an onsite boutique, and a new swimming pool is under construction.

"The kids here are remarkable human beings," said Becky Hermann, senior manager of activities. "The staff here are remarkable human beings. Magic truly does happen on this campus. We’re planting seeds."

One of those seeds is a former resident named Precious who is now in college.

"When I was younger I hated people, I was so mad because I was so scared and sad," she said. "But now I applaud them, I say thank you.

They were more than just staff members. They cared about you a lot. I love them for that."

The Source: Information from a previous report involving Dearborn Heights police and interviews with administration at Vista Maria contributed to this story.

Vista Maria



