Police: Missing 13-year-old Tamaia Jones ran away from Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights

A 13-year-old girl is being sought after running away from Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights earlier this week.

Tamaia Jones went missing and has not been heard from since Tuesday. Vista Maria is a home for at-risk youth near Warren Avenue and Evergreen.

It is the same facility a 16-year-old sex trafficking survivor ran from a month ago, before being found with a 62-year-old man earlier this week.

Ahmad Sharif runs a car dealership across the street and has seen his share of escape attempts from the facility.

"Cops would just roll up in here, and they would go down there and track them down," he said. "A couple times they got tackled over here, they just don't want to come back."

FOX 2 went to Vista Maria for comment. A spokesperson said that Jones was being transferred from another facility and jumped out of the transport vehicle as it came to a stop.

Dearborn Heights police addressed the ongoing issues with Vista Maria saying there have been numerous incidents.

"We do have several ongoing investigations there, (the 16-year-old) is part of one of them," said Chief Ahmed Haidar. "But there's several other juveniles that we have investigations (ongoing) that involve staff members."

A Vista Maria spokesperson said that safety is its highest priority.

