Volunteers help animals at Metro Detroit shelter keep calm during fireworks

The Brief The Comfort Crew at Michigan Animal Rescue League stays at the shelter late to calm down dogs and cats during fireworks. They provide the animals with cuddles and snacks to help distract them from the explosions outside.



For pets, fireworks can be distressing. For shelter animals already in a stressful environment, it can be even worse.

That's why volunteers with Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL) are stepping up to provide comfort to dogs and cats waiting to find their homes in the Pontiac shelter. It's the second year in a row that they are making sure the animals feel safe and secure during a hard time.

"These dogs and cats are homeless. They don't have a home, they don't have a family, so here with us, we really want them to feel that daily, that we're their family. They're feeling the comforts of home here with us," said Audrey Blaylock, with MARL.

That's why a mix of staff and volunteers are part of the Comfort Crew. These animal lovers will stay at the shelter until midnight on nights that feature fireworks, like Fourth of July and the fireworks at the nearby M1 Concourse. They'll provide the animals with cuddles and snacks to help distract them from the explosions outside.

"It's important to maintain a very safe and relaxed space for them," Blaylock said.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.