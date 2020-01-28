Volunteers needed for 2020 Detroit Grand Prix

The Detroit Grand Prix Association is in need of a "several hundred" volunteers to help with this year's race.

Featuring racing from drivers that have sped on pavement around the world, the DGPA typically tasks 1,100 people with assisting the race. They might serve as ambassadors, work as ticket scanners or ushers, as well as providing transportation services.

Currently, only 500 members are registered, well short of what is needed.

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 3: Ryan Hunter Reay #28 of Andretti Autosport, winner of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit, part of the Verizon Indy Car Series, drives during 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle on June 3, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo Expand

"We always hear from our fans, our partners and even the race competitors just how special our volunteers are at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and they are so right. We simply could not host this event without our amazing members of the Detroit Grand Prix Association. They are so passionate about the Grand Prix, the city of Detroit and Belle Isle Park," said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

"Our volunteers make sure that everyone who attends the Grand Prix on Belle Isle has a wonderful experience. We encourage anyone that's looking to volunteer and help make a difference in our community to come join our DGPA team," he added.

Sponsored by Chevrolet, the race through the Motor City goes from May 29-31.

If you'd like to volunteer, go to www.DetroitGP.com and click the "Volunteer" link for more information.