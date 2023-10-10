Vote in Halloween dog contest for Dearborn's 'Kenny' from Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

article

Shelter pups looking for a good home are all dressed up for the Adoptable Dog Howl-oween Costume Contest.

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is one of 12 shelters taking part in the fourth annual Howl-oween costume contest by Bar Dog Wine and the Pet Finder Foundation. You can vote through Oct. 31 by going to Bar Dog's Instagram and Facebook pages.

Representing Dearborn is Kenny, with beige and white markings, dressed up as an alligator.

Kenny's description: "The perfect blend of playful and chill, a dog with a heart full of goofiness and affection. This one-year-old good-boy is a natural entertainer full of energy and joy, always ready for a game of fetch or an exciting adventure at the park. But at the end of the day, Kenny transforms into the most laid-back companion you could ask for, content to curl up by your side and soak in some cuddle time."

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and the other shelters get $300 for participating.

The shelter dog that gets the most votes gets $1,500.