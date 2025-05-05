Voting in Michigan: What to know about May 6 special elections
(FOX 2) - Some Michigan voters will head to the polls Tuesday for local elections.
While none of the races are statewide or have any bearing on Congress or Michigan governance in the legislature, there are hundreds of races taking place across dozens of counties.
Many of the elections involve school district millage renewals, which help fund public school buildings and curriculum, with some other measures mixed in, depending on where you live. For instance, voters in Clawson are deciding on two measures involving city council.
Southeast Michigan elections
Here are Southeast Michigan municipalities that are holding special elections on May 6, 2025:
Livingston County
- Dexter Community Schools
- Webberville Community Schools
Macomb County
- Mt. Clemens Community School
Monroe County
- Mason Consolidated Schools
- Summerfield Schools Whiteford
- Agricultural Schools
Oakland County
- Clawson City
- Ferndale City
- Ferndale Public Schools
- Grand Blanc Community Schools
- Lamphere Schools
St. Clair County
- Algonac Community School District
- Kenockee Township
- Yale Public Schools
Washtenaw County
- Dexter Community Schools
- Pittsfield Charter Township
Wayne County
- Redford Union School District
- Southgate Schools
- Wyandotte City
How to vote in Michigan
How to register
There are three different ways to register: online, by mail, or in person at your clerk’s office.
The state of Michigan makes it simple to register to vote – just go to the Secretary of State’s website and fill out the information.
If you’ve moved recently, you should check that your address is correct so that you’ll be able to vote in person or receive your mailed ballot
Voting by mail
Voting by mail – also known as absentee voting – requires you to request an absentee ballot. Michigan will not automatically send you an absentee ballot.
You can do this by registering on the Michigan Secretary of State website, calling your city clerk and asking for an application to be mailed to you, downloading the application from the state’s website and mailing it in, or going directly to your clerk’s office.
There are applications available in other languages, including Arabic, Spanish, Bengali, and Farsi.
When do polls open?
In Michigan, polls open at 7 a.m. local time and remain open until 8 p.m.
Polls in Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time.
For most of the state, that's 8 p.m. ET. However, there's the far west corner of the Upper Peninsula that's in central time – which means those polls will close at 8 p.m. CT, (9 p.m. ET).
What's on my ballot?
The state makes it really easy to find out what someone will be voting on.
All it takes is filling out some basic information on the Secretary of State's website. After that, a sample ballot of what the registered voter will see when they head to the polls will appear.
That can be done by going to this link here.
The Source: This information is from the Michigan Secretary of State.