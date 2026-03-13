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In wake of Michigan synagogue attack, Washtenaw County sheriff provides safety tips

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 13, 2026 11:05am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Local reaction to attack at Temple Israel

Local reaction to attack at Temple Israel

The attacker of a Metro Detroit synagogue is dead after driving a vehicle into the front entrance of Temple Israel and getting shot by a security guard.

The Brief

    • The Washtenaw County sheriff is sharing tips for both community members and places of worship after an attack at a synagogue in West Bloomfield on Thursday.
    • There are no threats against institutions in the county; rather, these tips are being provided out of an abundance of caution.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - After an armed man drove his truck into Temple Israel, a West Bloomfield synagogue and school, on Thursday, the Washtenaw County sheriff is providing safety tips for religious institutions.

The sheriff's office said these tips are being provided out of an abundance of caution, noting that there "is no confirmed credible threat to specific" Washtenaw County Jewish institutions."

Related

Michigan synagogue attack being investigated by FBI as targeted act of violence against Jewish community
article

Michigan synagogue attack being investigated by FBI as targeted act of violence against Jewish community

An attack at Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield, is being investigated as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.

Safety tips after synagogue attack

Remain vigilant

  • Report suspicious persons, vehicles, or packages immediately.
  • Take note of unusual behavior around religious facilities.

Strengthen access control

  • Ensure entrances remain monitored where possible.
  • Keep emergency contact lists readily available.

Review emergency procedures

  • Conduct active threat and evacuation planning.
  • Train staff and volunteers on emergency response procedures.

Coordinate with law enforcement

  • Notify local police about large events or gatherings.
  • Request security assessments if needed.

Recognizing Suspicious Activity

Report immediately if you observe:

  • Attempts to surveil a facility or security operations
  • Individuals asking unusual questions about security procedures
  • Unattended bags or packages
  • Threatening communications or online posts directed at a religious community

How to report potential threats

  • Washtenaw Metro Dispatch: 911
  • FBI tip line: 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov
  • Michigan AG Hate Crime and Domestic Terrorism Unit: HateCrime@michigan.gov

The Source: This information is from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

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