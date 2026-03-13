In wake of Michigan synagogue attack, Washtenaw County sheriff provides safety tips

The Brief The Washtenaw County sheriff is sharing tips for both community members and places of worship after an attack at a synagogue in West Bloomfield on Thursday. There are no threats against institutions in the county; rather, these tips are being provided out of an abundance of caution.



After an armed man drove his truck into Temple Israel, a West Bloomfield synagogue and school, on Thursday, the Washtenaw County sheriff is providing safety tips for religious institutions.

The sheriff's office said these tips are being provided out of an abundance of caution, noting that there "is no confirmed credible threat to specific" Washtenaw County Jewish institutions."

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Safety tips after synagogue attack

Remain vigilant

Report suspicious persons, vehicles, or packages immediately.

Take note of unusual behavior around religious facilities.

Strengthen access control

Ensure entrances remain monitored where possible.

Keep emergency contact lists readily available.

Review emergency procedures

Conduct active threat and evacuation planning.

Train staff and volunteers on emergency response procedures.

Coordinate with law enforcement

Notify local police about large events or gatherings.

Request security assessments if needed.

Recognizing Suspicious Activity

Report immediately if you observe:

Attempts to surveil a facility or security operations

Individuals asking unusual questions about security procedures

Unattended bags or packages

Threatening communications or online posts directed at a religious community

How to report potential threats

Washtenaw Metro Dispatch: 911

FBI tip line: 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov

Michigan AG Hate Crime and Domestic Terrorism Unit: HateCrime@michigan.gov