In wake of Michigan synagogue attack, Washtenaw County sheriff provides safety tips
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - After an armed man drove his truck into Temple Israel, a West Bloomfield synagogue and school, on Thursday, the Washtenaw County sheriff is providing safety tips for religious institutions.
The sheriff's office said these tips are being provided out of an abundance of caution, noting that there "is no confirmed credible threat to specific" Washtenaw County Jewish institutions."
Safety tips after synagogue attack
Remain vigilant
- Report suspicious persons, vehicles, or packages immediately.
- Take note of unusual behavior around religious facilities.
Strengthen access control
- Ensure entrances remain monitored where possible.
- Keep emergency contact lists readily available.
Review emergency procedures
- Conduct active threat and evacuation planning.
- Train staff and volunteers on emergency response procedures.
Coordinate with law enforcement
- Notify local police about large events or gatherings.
- Request security assessments if needed.
Recognizing Suspicious Activity
Report immediately if you observe:
- Attempts to surveil a facility or security operations
- Individuals asking unusual questions about security procedures
- Unattended bags or packages
- Threatening communications or online posts directed at a religious community
How to report potential threats
- Washtenaw Metro Dispatch: 911
- FBI tip line: 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov
- Michigan AG Hate Crime and Domestic Terrorism Unit: HateCrime@michigan.gov
The Source: This information is from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.