Walled Lake Schools hosts “Walk into Walled Lake" to discuss open opportunities

The Walled Lake Consolidated School District (WLCSD) will host "Walk into Walled Lake", an upcoming series of informational community employment sessions to allow members of the community to learn more about the District and how they can support the schools by filling needed positions within the schools.

Attendees will then have the opportunity to apply and participate in walk-in job interviews for needed positions such as substitute teachers, paraeducators, before and after school care, food service employees, custodians, and transportation.

Candidates interested in earning a competitive wage, while serving their community are invited to Walk into Walled Lake from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the District’s Educational Services Center (850 Ladd Road, Building D, Walled Lake, 48390) on the following dates:

Thursday, November 11

Tuesday, November 23

Tuesday, December 7

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with District representatives, learn more information specific to their job interest, and will be able to complete the application process on-site.

Kenneth Gutman, WLCSD Superintendent of Schools, said, "We are fortunate to have such a supportive and engaged community in the Walled Lake Consolidated School District. We’d like to welcome our community members to ‘Walk into Walled Lake" and learn how they can make a difference in our schools."

Questions can be directed to WLCSD Human Resource Executive Manager, Brad Paddock by email at BradleyPaddock@wlcsd.org, or by phone at 248-956-2192.

For more information, please contact DanDurkin@wlcsd.org.