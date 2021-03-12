Walled Lake student allegedly records teacher using bathroom during zoom call

A student at a Walled Lake high school filmed his teacher going to the bathroom after she mistakenly believed her web camera was turned off.

(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The school district made parents aware of the incident in a release sent to families Thursday night.

Sources confirmed with FOX 2 that the incident happened after a teacher who had been lecturing during a zoom call believed she wasn't on camera when she went to the bathroom.

The incident occurred at Walled Lake Central High School and district officials said the choices by "both staff and students" had "compromised social integrity."

"The District does not tolerate students’ inappropriate use of technology, and any violations of either the Code of Conduct or our technology Acceptable Use Policy. We know these are very different times in the midst of a global pandemic; however, District expectations must always include respect for all students and staff," read the note from Interim Principal Chuck Froning to parents.

The student that recorded his teacher took the footage on their phone before posting it to social media.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe confirmed that a report had been filed with the Oakland County Sheriff's office and that officers are investigating what happened.

It's unclear how law enforcement might proceed, however, charges such as unlawfully posting a message on social media and using a computer to commit a crime are both options.