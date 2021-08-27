Wanted: DPD looking for shooting suspect Tyron Harris

article

Detroit police is asking for the public's help finding a 28-year-old shooting suspect.

On Aug. 21, DPD says Tyron Harris followed a couple to a residence in the 17000 block of Riopelle near E. McNichols. As the male victim got out of the vehicle, Harris allegedly got out and opened fire before driving off north on Riopelle.

The victim was conveyed to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition. Detroit Police needs assistance in locating the suspect.

Harris was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts, driving a black Dodge Avenger with no license plate.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

