Wanted: Suspect Rajena Linson considered 'dangerous' says Detroit police

Detroit police are looking for a wanted suspect who it says should be considered dangerous.

The backstory:

Rajena Linson is a suspect in a 2022 violent attack and is connected to a Tuesday morning shooting at police.

Linson, 25, was in a vehicle where someone inside with her opened fire on undercover officers on I-94 near Allard.

Detroit police say she is wanted for assault with intent to murder - and when officers closed in on her, they were greeted with gunfire. There were no injuries, according to DPD.

The shooting investigation from Tuesday at I-94 and Allard.

"Somebody from inside of the vehicle that she was in, fired upon officers from our task force," said Cmdr. Rebessa McKay, DPD. "So she is believed to be dangerous and believed to with dangerous people."

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said an officer in an undercover vehicle made contact with another vehicle on I-94 and Allard when a suspect started firing multiple shots. The suspects were allegedly in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

If you know the whereabouts of Rajena Linson, you are asked to call Detroit police at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.