Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,

The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.

Grant was found dead inside her car Thursday morning. Her bullet-hole-ridden sedan was discovered in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive just after 9 a.m. this morning. Plaza Drive is part of a business park just off of I-94 north of Ellsworth Road.

Suspected killer Michael Anthony Elinski, 59.

Investigators previously said the suspect was likely known to the victim, and the shooting was not random. Police have yet to release a motive in the slaying.

No further details have been released about the relationship between Elinski and Grant.