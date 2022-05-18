Warm blast is coming - 88 expected on Friday

Hello gang, for the rest of Wednesday night cloudy with showers tapering off and a low of 54.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, dry and warmer with a high of 78.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm - expect a high of 88.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms - and still warm with a high of 78.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Cooler, with a high of 67.

Monday: Sun and clouds and pleasant - with a high of 66.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a high near 70.

Enjoy,

-Luterman

Advertisement



