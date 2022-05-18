Expand / Collapse search

Warm blast is coming - 88 expected on Friday

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Dryer and warmer for Thursday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Wednesday night cloudy with showers tapering off and a low of 54.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy, dry and warmer with a high of 78.

Friday:  Partly sunny, breezy and very warm - expect a high of 88.

Saturday:  Showers and thunderstorms - and still warm with a high of 78.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Cooler, with a high of 67.

Monday:  Sun and clouds and pleasant - with a high of 66.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy and milder with a high near 70.

Enjoy,

-Luterman


 