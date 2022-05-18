Warm blast is coming - 88 expected on Friday
FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Wednesday night cloudy with showers tapering off and a low of 54.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, dry and warmer with a high of 78.
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm - expect a high of 88.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms - and still warm with a high of 78.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Cooler, with a high of 67.
Monday: Sun and clouds and pleasant - with a high of 66.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a high near 70.
Enjoy,
-Luterman
Advertisement