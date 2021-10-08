Warning issued not to drink apple cider from uninspected, unlicensed cider mill in Michigan
MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A warning was issued about the safety of cider from a mill in Michigan.
Bowens Mills in Middleville was making cider in an uninspected and unlicensed facility, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. When inspectors from the state did visit the mill, they became concerned about safety.
A cease and desist order was issued to prevent the mill from selling more cider.
According to the MDRAD, all ciders from the mill should not be consumed:
- Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, "Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider." The label also states, "Warning: Not Pasteurized."
- Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, "Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider," labeled as pasteurized.
- Apple cider packaged in half-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, "Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider," labeled as pasteurized.