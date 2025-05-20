Warning issued for toll road scam using Michigan.gov link, image mimicking MDOT website

article

The recent text message scam demanding toll road payments continues to ramp up, only now a fake Michigan.gov link is being used.

The backstory:

The Michigan Department of Transportation is warning residents, posting an example of the text message using the faulty michigan.gov address.

Then of course, there's also the fact that MDOT does not operate any toll roads in Michigan.

"MDOT is not sending out text messages demanding toll payments," @Michigan.gov This is a scam. If you receive these kinds of messages, delete them. If you tried sending any payment info to these messages, contact your financial institution immediately."

There has also been a recent phishing attempt mimicking the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) website.

Fraudsters are also using image mimicking MDOT's website in toll road scam attempts of a MIchigan Department of Transportation website with a fake web address. The web address is different than the Michigan.gov URL for State of Michigan sites.

An example of a scam text demanding toll payments.

Attorney General Nessel is also reminding consumers that government agencies:

Will not request personal information through email, over the phone or text.

Will never demand money through email, over the phone or text. They will mail you a notice and offer payment options.

Will not ask for nor accept payment by prepaid gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency or a payment app.

Consumers should not reply to suspicious texts or click on links or attachments. Instead, they should use built-in spam-blocking tools on their mobile devices. Consumers can report smishing texts by forwarding them to SPAM (7726) and by sending the texts to the Federal Trade Commission.

n image depicting a mimicked Michigan DOT website being used by scammers.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan Attorney General's office.



