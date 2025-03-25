Warren City Council votes to allow recreational cannabis shops to open in the city

The Brief Warren officials have voted to allow recreational cannabis businesses to open in the city. On March 11, the City Council voted unanimously in favor during the first reading. Many residents in the crowd were against it, claiming cannabis is a gateway drug and that there shouldn’t be unlimited businesses.



The City of Warren is officially moving forward with allowing recreational cannabis businesses to open in the city, but not without hearing from the public first.

Big picture view:

Recreational cannabis businesses may soon pop up around town, as the Warren City Council voted in favor just moments ago.

Many in the audience were concerned about the word "unlimited," but the city clarified that it's not what they think. On March 11, the City Council voted unanimously in favor during the first reading.

Local perspective:

Tuesday night was the second and final reading, which Council Member Jonathan Lafferty explained to FOX 2 in a previous interview, "establishes an unlimited number of recreational marijuana operations but limited by zoning restrictions."

The restrictions include that an operation cannot be located within a thousand feet of a school or within 500 feet of a neighborhood and religious establishment.

Attorney Jeff Schroeder stated in the meeting that anyone who applies for a license must abide by the zoning restrictions.

The other side:

However, many residents in the crowd were against it, claiming cannabis is a gateway drug and that there shouldn’t be unlimited businesses.

The City Council reiterated that this won't be the case.

The Source: FOX 2 was at the city council vote and used information from previous reporting.