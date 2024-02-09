Warren drug bust seizes 2 kilos of heroin, 1 kilo of cocaine among other drugs

article

Warren police announced a large seizure of narcotics as a result of a search warrant, on Thursday.

The seizure yielded over a kilogram of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, and over a half kilogram of fentanyl, delivery amounts of synthetic narcotics, one firearm, and bulk currency.

Three suspects were arrested - Marco Houston, 44, Melody Jewell, 48, and Jada Pickett, 22 at a residence in Warren where drugs were being sold.

The estimated street value of total narcotics at the street level is approximately half a million dollars.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, one kilogram of fentanyl can kill up to 500,000 people. The suspects were arrested without incident and transported to the Warren Police Department Jail.

Police had been investigating the trio in late 2023, establishing that drugs were being sold throughout the tri-county area.

Two of the suspects, Houston and Jewell, are facing a litany of charges. Houson had a lengthy criminal history, although Jewell and Pickett had no prior convictions.

Marco Houston: Delivery/manufacture cocaine 1,000 grams or more, a life felony; delivery/manufacture heroin/fentanyl 1,000 grams or more, a life felony; possession of ammunition by felon, a five-year felony; possession of firearm by felon, a five-year felony; maintaining a drug house, a two-year misdemeanor; felony firearm, a 2-year felony; fourth-degree child abuse, a one-year misdemeanor; habitual offender fourth offender notice.

Houston was given a $1,100,000 cash/surety bond with the following conditions - no contact with co-defendants and a GPS tether.

Melody Jewell: Delivery/manufacture cocaine 1,000 grams or more, a life felony; delivery/manufacture heroin/fentanyl 1,000 grams or more, a life felony; possession of methamphetamine/Ecstasy, a 10-year felony; maintaining a drug house, a two-year misdemeanor; two counts of felony firearm, a two-year felony); and fourth-degree child abuse, a one-year misdemeanor.

Jewell was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond with the following conditions - no contact with co-defendants and a GPS tether.

Jada Pickett: Delivery and manufacture schedule three narcotic, a seven-year felony.

Pickett was given a $35,000 cash/surety bond with the following conditions - no contact with co-defendants, GPS tether, no use or possession of non-prescription drugs or alcohol and drug testing.



