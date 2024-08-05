Warren firefighter shoved and threatened by drunk man, police say

A Warren firefighter was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who he was trying to help at a hotel on Friday.

Warren Police Commissioner Charles Rushton said it started when they were called to the Red Roof Inn on Dequindre on Friday night.

"Our fire units and ambulance and a fire truck responded for subject that appeared intoxicated and unable to take care of himself," Rushton said.

Once they arrived, the man turned aggressive and shoved a firefighter.

"He was in full uniform, obviously, they arrived in an ambulance and a fire truck so it was pretty obvious who they were," Rushton said.

But it wasn't just his aggressive actions. Rushton said he started threatening his team.

"He did make several threats to shoot the fireman and the hotel staff but we didn’t find any weapons on him," Rushton said.

The man was arrested at the hotel.

Rushton said first responders are there to help people who need them - like this guy did.

"They save people’s lives and that their number one goal and to encounter a subject like this would be very unnerving," Rushton said. "Many people don’t know that firemen - to assault them to resist one of them - it's the same as resisting a law enforcement officer so depending on what the prosecutor's office decides he could be charged with felonies (including) assaulting a first responder."