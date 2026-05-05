Warren man accused of demanding ransom payment for family's missing dog

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The Brief A Warren man is accused of demanding money from the family of a missing dog. Police said Lemarzay Tolbert knew the dog belonged to someone else, but refused to give up the animal when officers went to his home. He's now charged with receiving and concealing stolen property.



A Warren man allegedly knew a dog he says he bought belonged to a family, but still demanded payment from that family and refused to give the animal back.

According to Warren police, the dog, an Alaskan Klee-Ka named Diesel, ran away from a home in the 21000 block of Waltham on April 25. His family posted on social media as they worked to find the dog.

Warren police said these posts led to a man allegedly messaging the family and demanding payment for the return of Diesel a few days later. In these messages, the person said he bought Diesel from an unknown person and wanted cash in exhange for the dog. Police tracked this number to 21-year-old Lemarzay Tolbert.

When officers went to Tolbert's home, he allegedly acknowledged that he knew the dog belonged to someone else but refused to return the animal. Tolbert, who allegedly became uncooperative while speaking to police, was taken into custody after police saw him leaving his home.

A second person in the home cooperated with officers, and Diesel was reunited with his family.

Tolbert, who police say does not have any "significant criminal history," is now charged with receiving and concealing stolen property. He was given a $1,000 cash/surety bond.

What they're saying:

"It is truly disheartening that someone would attempt to exploit a family’s distress for financial gain, but I am proud of our investigators for seeing through the deception and ensuring Diesel was returned home safely," said Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins. "The swift actions of our Detective Bureau demonstrate our commitment to the safety and well-being of all our residents, including our four-legged ones. We want to remind our citizens that while social media is a powerful tool for finding lost pets, it also attracts those looking to take advantage of others. Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious demands to law enforcement immediately."