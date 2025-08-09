Warren man accused of human trafficking from jail

article

A Warren man, was arraigned this morning for allegedly running a human trafficking ring from behind bars.

Ryan Ramone Wafford, 33, is accused of running his criminal enterprise from jailhouse phones, emails and other communications. He was charged with two counts of human trafficking and prostitution, all from inside the jail.

Investigators say that Wafford used jailhouse phones, tablets and video calls to control the organization while he was under arrest.

"Even while in custody on unrelated charges, the suspect continued trying to direct and control others," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Thanks to the persistence of our investigators, we were able to uncover this and rescue individuals from human trafficking. I commend their determination in pursuing the case until the victims were safe. I look forward to him being held accountable."

Wafford had since been released on the previous charges, but was arrested Aug. 8 after the Oakland County Human Trafficking Task Force finished an investigation into his alleged actions.

Investigators discovered that Wafford allegedly sent dozens of messages that were consistent with communications regarding human trafficking/forced sex labor activities. Wafford is accused of sending the messages while he was in custody at the Oakland County Jail for a probation violation.

Wafford has a lengthy criminal history that dates to 2012 and includes convictions for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, felony retail fraud and carrying a concealed weapon.

Wafford was given a $250,000 bond.