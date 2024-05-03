Expand / Collapse search

Warren man accused of prostituting girl online, pleads guilty

By Dave Herndon
Published  May 3, 2024 9:52pm EDT
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - James Earl Madison-Cranford, 30, pled guilty in the 6th Circuit Court in Oakland County to human trafficking a minor. He was accused of prostituting a girl online.

Madison-Cranford pled as charged to:

  • One count of Human Trafficking of a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity;  
  • One count of Accepting Earnings from Prostitution;  
  • One count of Transporting a Person for the Purpose of Prostitution;  
  • One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise;  
  • Three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree;  
  • One count of Assault by Strangulation; and  
  • One count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. 

Madison-Cranford will also be required to register as a Sex Offender upon discharge from the Michigan Department of Corrections. 

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Task Force received a tip about a minor being sex trafficked in 2017. The Task Force began investigating and responded to an advertisement posted online to rescue the victim.

The victim told investigators that Madison-Cranford had her performing commercial sex for several months through advertisements posted online. Madison-Cranford also allegedly used his phone to post the advertisements and answer all her calls.

He was charged as a repeat offender. According to records from the Michigan Department of Corrections, Madison-Cranford has previously been convicted of larceny in a building, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. 

"Let this case be a reminder that regardless how many years have passed, our team will always fight for survivors of abuse," Nessel said. "We remain committed to securing justice."

