Warren man accused of prostituting girl online, pleads guilty

James Earl Madison-Cranford, 30, pled guilty in the 6th Circuit Court in Oakland County to human trafficking a minor. He was accused of prostituting a girl online.

Madison-Cranford pled as charged to:

One count of Human Trafficking of a Minor for Commercial Sexual Activity;

One count of Accepting Earnings from Prostitution;

One count of Transporting a Person for the Purpose of Prostitution;

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise;

Three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree;

One count of Assault by Strangulation; and

One count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Madison-Cranford will also be required to register as a Sex Offender upon discharge from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Task Force received a tip about a minor being sex trafficked in 2017. The Task Force began investigating and responded to an advertisement posted online to rescue the victim.

The victim told investigators that Madison-Cranford had her performing commercial sex for several months through advertisements posted online. Madison-Cranford also allegedly used his phone to post the advertisements and answer all her calls.

He was charged as a repeat offender. According to records from the Michigan Department of Corrections, Madison-Cranford has previously been convicted of larceny in a building, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.

"Let this case be a reminder that regardless how many years have passed, our team will always fight for survivors of abuse," Nessel said. "We remain committed to securing justice."